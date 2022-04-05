LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs LUTON TOWN- Late Posh surge leads to draw

Peterborough United host surprise promotion contenders Luton Town in the Championship this evening (April 5).

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 9:43 pm
Joe Ward heads clear against Luton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh are set to be boosted by the return on Ronnie Edwards and Mark Beevers but have now fallen to eight points adrift of safety, with only seven games to go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Luton, meanwhile, who operate on a similar budget to Posh, are flying high in fourth and looking for another win to move their impossible dream of reaching the Premier League a step closer.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Luton

Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:44

  • 7:45pm kick-off
  • Edwards and Beevers likely to return to the squad
  • Norburn ruled out with torn ACL
  • Morton returns to West Brom with shoulder injury
  • Luton could go third with a win
Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:41

Full-time

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:44

CHANCE 1-1

Jones ball in, Bradley clear. TJCH hits it from range, hits the post Oh wow.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:39

90 mins 1-1

IT SHOULD BE 2-1

Oh what a cross Burrows. Posh finally get out, Burrows breaks away on the left, puts it right onto the head of Taylor in this box, he’s all on his own, stoops to head it but it goes over.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:36

5 added on

Been all Luton ball since the goal.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:35

Luton sub 89 mins

Onyendinma on, Cornick off. Straight swap.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:34

88 mins 1-1

Great ball into the box from Ward. JCH gets up above everyone and places his heades into the corner.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:32

1-1!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

JONSON CLAKRE-HARRIS

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:31

85 mins 1-0 Luton

Posh being invited forward but I don’t think they will create another chance like Jones missed.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:29

84 mins 1-0 Luton

Dive number 3. Onyendinma again. Goes over the leg of Edwards, ridiculous.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:28

83 mins 1-0 Luton

Well, that’s a pretty clear sign of Luton’s intentions.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Luton TownRonnie EdwardsPremier League