LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs LUTON TOWN- Late Posh surge leads to draw
Peterborough United host surprise promotion contenders Luton Town in the Championship this evening (April 5).
Posh are set to be boosted by the return on Ronnie Edwards and Mark Beevers but have now fallen to eight points adrift of safety, with only seven games to go.
Luton, meanwhile, who operate on a similar budget to Posh, are flying high in fourth and looking for another win to move their impossible dream of reaching the Premier League a step closer.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Luton
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:44
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Edwards and Beevers likely to return to the squad
- Norburn ruled out with torn ACL
- Morton returns to West Brom with shoulder injury
- Luton could go third with a win
Full-time
CHANCE 1-1
Jones ball in, Bradley clear. TJCH hits it from range, hits the post Oh wow.
90 mins 1-1
IT SHOULD BE 2-1
Oh what a cross Burrows. Posh finally get out, Burrows breaks away on the left, puts it right onto the head of Taylor in this box, he’s all on his own, stoops to head it but it goes over.
5 added on
Been all Luton ball since the goal.
Luton sub 89 mins
Onyendinma on, Cornick off. Straight swap.
88 mins 1-1
Great ball into the box from Ward. JCH gets up above everyone and places his heades into the corner.
1-1!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
JONSON CLAKRE-HARRIS
85 mins 1-0 Luton
Posh being invited forward but I don’t think they will create another chance like Jones missed.
84 mins 1-0 Luton
Dive number 3. Onyendinma again. Goes over the leg of Edwards, ridiculous.
83 mins 1-0 Luton
Well, that’s a pretty clear sign of Luton’s intentions.