LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs BRISTOL ROVERS- Posh make FA Cup progress after hard-fought win
Peterborough United may fancy their chances of making progress in the FA Cup as they host League Two Bristol Rovers in the third round at the Weston Homes stadium (January 8, 3pm).
Posh will be boosted by the return of Ricky-Jade Jones and the loan signing of full-back Bali Mumba. Both will be looking to help Posh reach the fourth round of the competition for only the third time in 18 years.
There could be a few reunions as Jonson Clarke-Harris faces his old side, meanwhile Paul Coutts and Harry Anderson could make a return to the Weston Homes Stadium.
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 16:54
- 3pm kick-off
- Ricky-Jade Jones expected to return to the squad
- Joel Randall sidelined with hamstring issue
- Bali Mumba could make debut
- Jonson Clarke-Harris faces his old side, while Paul Coutts and Harry Anderson could line up for Rovers
- Bristol Rovers sit 18th in League Two
- Posh looking to reach the fourth round for only the third time in 18 years, never beaten Rovers in an FA Cup tie
Full-time
90 mins 2-1
Pitman shot blocked by Ronnie, Posh pinned back.
90 mins 2-1
Goalie up for this corner, they are going for this early. It’s ended up in the net but the whistle had gone.
90 mins 2-1
Jones makes his return from Injury. Dembele off.
4 added on
90 mins 2-1
Headed out but Westbrooke spears a shot in but just wide.
89 mins 2-1
Corner Rovers, Thompson caught upfield. Posh not managing this well.
Posh sub 88 mins
JCH replaces Burrows.
86 mins 2-1
Three saves in quick succession from Cornell, Pitman forces him into two sharp saves from efforts inside the box, there is then pinball in the box from a corner and the has to react quickly again. Rovers have come right into this.
83 mins 2-1
Dear oh dear. This game should be over, Szmodics has just run half the length of the pitch and is through on goal, he has the option of Dembele to his right but even then, he’s scuffed it horribly wide. That had to go in.