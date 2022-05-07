LIVE: Peterborough United vs Blackpool- Posh take deserved lead into the break

Peterborough United end their Championship campaign at home to Blackpool this afternoon (May 7, 12:30pm).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 5:00 am
Updated Saturday, 7th May 2022, 1:21 pm
Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action with CJ Hamilton of Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent.

After just one season, Posh will return to League One after a disappointing season.

The only thing on the line today is whether they finish 22nd or 23rd, to finish ahead of Derby, they must better the result of the Rams.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.

LIVE: Posh vs Blackpool

Last updated: Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:22

  • 12:30pm kick-off
  • Posh expected to give youngsters an opportunity
  • Posh must better Derby’s result to finish 22nd
  • Blackpool came up with Posh but sit on 60 points
Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:22

Full time

What a way to end the season.

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:21

90 mins 5-0 Posh

Wild shot over the bar from Hamilton. Posh will want to keep a clean sheet here.

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:20

3 added on

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:20

90 mins 5-0 Posh

Just before, Poku had a shot well blocked by Ekpiteta on the slide, he would have deserve that goal.

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:19

89 mins 5-0 Posh

What a special strike from Taylor. Curls it into the top corner from around 25 yards out. Power and placement, perfect.

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:18

5-0!

WHAT A GOAL JACK TAYLOR

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:14

86 mins 4-0 Posh

Burrows with the cross from the left. Marriott finds space in the box and turns a volley home.

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:13

4-0!!

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:13

83 mins 3-0 Posh

Poku has been excellent today. Firt time pass to Szmodics now , he sends in a ball for Marriott. Keeper just off his line and claims well.

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:10

Final Blackpool sub 81 mins 3-0 Posh

Jerry Yates replaced by Jake Daniels.

