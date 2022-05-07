LIVE: Peterborough United vs Blackpool- Posh take deserved lead into the break

After just one season, Posh will return to League One after a disappointing season.
The only thing on the line today is whether they finish 22nd or 23rd, to finish ahead of Derby, they must better the result of the Rams.
LIVE: Posh vs Blackpool
Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 14:22
- 12:30pm kick-off
- Posh expected to give youngsters an opportunity
- Posh must better Derby’s result to finish 22nd
- Blackpool came up with Posh but sit on 60 points
Full time
What a way to end the season.
90 mins 5-0 Posh
Wild shot over the bar from Hamilton. Posh will want to keep a clean sheet here.
3 added on
90 mins 5-0 Posh
Just before, Poku had a shot well blocked by Ekpiteta on the slide, he would have deserve that goal.
89 mins 5-0 Posh
What a special strike from Taylor. Curls it into the top corner from around 25 yards out. Power and placement, perfect.
WHAT A GOAL JACK TAYLOR
86 mins 4-0 Posh
Burrows with the cross from the left. Marriott finds space in the box and turns a volley home.
83 mins 3-0 Posh
Poku has been excellent today. Firt time pass to Szmodics now , he sends in a ball for Marriott. Keeper just off his line and claims well.
Final Blackpool sub 81 mins 3-0 Posh
Jerry Yates replaced by Jake Daniels.