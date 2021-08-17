LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v CARDIFF CITY: Heartbreak as Posh denied victory with the final action of the game
Peterborough United seek a second successive Championship home win tonight when Cardiff City visit the Weston Homes Stadium (August 17, 7,45pm).
Posh beat Derby County 2-1 on Saturday thanks to two goals in added time at the end of the match.
Follow all the action on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Cardiff
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 21:41
- 2-2 FT
- Szmodics remains out, Taylor unlikely to be fit
- Posh are unbeaten at home in their last 11 at home vs Cardiff, dating back to 1986
- Lee Tomlin misses out through injury
- A draw at home to Barnsley and an away win at Blackpool for Cardiff so far
That was the last kick of the game. Gutting
Cardiff have snatched a point right at the depth. Marriott has to be stronger to get the ball off Phillips, who has the ball on the edge of the box but Knight then turns his back on the ball to allow the cross to come in and it;s headed in.
What a tackle from Thompson but Cardiff has a throw.
Cardiff press on but Morrison’s ball in is too long, goal kick.
Posh waste a great chance to run down the clock, they break on Cardiff again but Randall chooses to shoot low rather than try and pick out Marriott in space at the far post or go into the corner.
Really nervy now, Posh are not doing enough to stop crosses. They break out in though and Burrows does so well to bring the ball forward and find Randall on the left. He cuts a cross back across goal. Burrows picks up himself and shoots at goal. Well beaten away by Phillips.
5 added on
The arial bombardment is in full force and It’s another free header in the box from a corner, Morrison this time plants it wide. Lucky.
Head tennis in the Posh box after a long throw from the left, Morrison and Flint involved, Pym gets caught on his line but claims in the end.