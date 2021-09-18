LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v BIRMINGHAM CITY: Super Posh win against Birmingham in style
Peterborough United host Birmingham City in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (September 18, 3pm).
Posh have lost their last four Championship matches. The Blues could give a first start to transfer deadline day signing Troy Deeney.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Birmingham
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:01
- 3-0 L
- Ferguson takes charge of record 492nd Posh match
- Posh looking to break spell of four successive league defeats
- All of Posh’s four points have come at home
- Marriott ruled out with long-term hamstring injury, Randall out for 10 weeks
- Birmingham sit 7th on 11 points
- Troy Deeney could make first start for the Blues
Posh 3-0 Birmingham
Posh have been excellent and so good value for that. Still technically in the bottom 3 because of a late Swansea equaliser at Luton but Derby’s incoming deduction will sent them below. Still, a day to enjoy Posh were absolutely good value for that.
FULL TIME
Well held by Cornell
Yellow for Butler, foul on Sanderson as he tries to stretch his legs on the right. Good crossing chance.
Good tactical foul from Thompson on Chong on half way. A minute to go.
That’ll do, corner Posh from Ward’s cross, no rush.
Posh desperately deserve this clean sheet. Another great tackle from Butler on Chong in the box keeps them out.
3 added on
Arrrgh, Kent gives the ball away again at the back and they get the chance to swing in another corner when Thompson makes the block. Fortunately, Posh head out well once again.
86 mins SAVE
Cornell with the great save again. Kent is beaten by a cross and it falls to Deeney, he shoots high but Cornell throws up an arm to tip over. Corner comes to nothing.