LIVE: LUTON TOWN v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh well beaten at Luton in their first Championship match for eight years

Peterborough United must play their first Championship fixture for eight years without three key players.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 4:54 pm
Christy Pym of Peterborough United cant prevent Luton Town from scoring the opening goal of the game. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Details and the starting line-ups on the PT Blog below

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jonson Clarke-Harris on the Kenilworth Road pitch before the match.

LIVE BLOG: Luton vs Posh

Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:59

  • 3-0 Luton FT
  • Adebayo gives Luton the lead from a corner after half an hour
  • JCH and Marriott have just one pre-season appearance each but could start
  • First game back at Championship level for Posh since 2013
  • Luton score twice in three second half minutes
  • Taylor, Marriott and Dembele miss out completely
Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:59

Luton 3-0 Posh

It’s day one so it’s probably best not to be too hard on the side but that was a poor day at the office. Luton were quicker, stronger, more physical and just better in every department. Posh have players to come back and will need them because this weakened Luton side are by far not the best this league has to offer. Nothing looked likely to come off for Posh upfront and too many mistakes and gifting the ball away at the back. Onto Plymouth on Tuesday, hopefully a chance for a confidence boosting win.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:55

FT

Thank goodness for that.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:54

4 added on

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:54

90 mins

Corner Posh, good run Szmodics, skips round a couple, his cross deflected over the bar.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:50

87 mins

Oure frustration from Szmodics as he makes a silly dive on Gomes, who is well past him. Lucky he was so far away, could have been nasty. Yellwo card.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:50

86 mins

Muskwe beats Butler on the right of the box , fires a cross but again hasn’t got the angle to trouble Pym.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:46

84 mins

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu replaced by Henri Lansbury.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:46

84 mins

Ward pulls back Adebayo. Yellow card.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:45

82 mins

There are still shades of the Portsmouth performance in this, Pym is caught dallying on the ball, tries unconvincingly to turn his man and loses it but the bounce is kind for Posh and it gives Grant enough time to slide in and get the ball away.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:43

81 mins Luton sub

A debut for Carlos Medes Gomes in place of Onyendinma. He will likely pick up the soace on the left wing.

Next Page
Page 0 of 9
Luton TownLuton