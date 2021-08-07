LIVE: LUTON TOWN v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh well beaten at Luton in their first Championship match for eight years

It’s day one so it’s probably best not to be too hard on the side but that was a poor day at the office. Luton were quicker, stronger, more physical and just better in every department. Posh have players to come back and will need them because this weakened Luton side are by far not the best this league has to offer. Nothing looked likely to come off for Posh upfront and too many mistakes and gifting the ball away at the back. Onto Plymouth on Tuesday, hopefully a chance for a confidence boosting win.