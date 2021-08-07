LIVE: LUTON TOWN v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh well beaten at Luton in their first Championship match for eight years
Peterborough United must play their first Championship fixture for eight years without three key players.
Details and the starting line-ups on the PT Blog below
LIVE BLOG: Luton vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:59
- 3-0 Luton FT
- Adebayo gives Luton the lead from a corner after half an hour
- JCH and Marriott have just one pre-season appearance each but could start
- First game back at Championship level for Posh since 2013
- Luton score twice in three second half minutes
- Taylor, Marriott and Dembele miss out completely
Luton 3-0 Posh
It’s day one so it’s probably best not to be too hard on the side but that was a poor day at the office. Luton were quicker, stronger, more physical and just better in every department. Posh have players to come back and will need them because this weakened Luton side are by far not the best this league has to offer. Nothing looked likely to come off for Posh upfront and too many mistakes and gifting the ball away at the back. Onto Plymouth on Tuesday, hopefully a chance for a confidence boosting win.
Thank goodness for that.
4 added on
Corner Posh, good run Szmodics, skips round a couple, his cross deflected over the bar.
Oure frustration from Szmodics as he makes a silly dive on Gomes, who is well past him. Lucky he was so far away, could have been nasty. Yellwo card.
Muskwe beats Butler on the right of the box , fires a cross but again hasn’t got the angle to trouble Pym.
Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu replaced by Henri Lansbury.
Ward pulls back Adebayo. Yellow card.
There are still shades of the Portsmouth performance in this, Pym is caught dallying on the ball, tries unconvincingly to turn his man and loses it but the bounce is kind for Posh and it gives Grant enough time to slide in and get the ball away.
81 mins Luton sub
A debut for Carlos Medes Gomes in place of Onyendinma. He will likely pick up the soace on the left wing.