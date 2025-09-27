Lincoln City boss hails a perfect end to a special week as Peterborough United are put to the sword

Lincoln City celebrate their third goal at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Lincoln City manager Michael Skubala hailed a perfect end to a special week after his high-flying side beat Peterborough United comfortably at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Lincoln won 3-0 to claim their first success in this fixture since December, 2006. A superb free kick strike from Adam Reach in the first-half was followed by goals for Tandayi Darikwa and Justin Obikwu in the second period.

‘The Imps’ remain third, 20 places and 14 points in front of next-to-bottom Posh after just 10 matches. They went into the game concerned about fatigue after big games against Luton Town and Chelsea in the previous week.

A deep squad ensured any concerns were misplaced.

Skubala told the Lincoln City media team: “It’s been a special week. The stadium was rocking as we beat Luton and the atmosphere was electric in the Chelsea game. The players have done some huge minutes and the concern today was whether or not we could get the players up again to go mentally and physically.

"But we did a thorough professional job. We were solid from start to finish. We delivered an excellent 20 minutes and scored our goal before we had to weather a better 10 minutes from them. but we changed shape a couple of times to make us more aggressive and we dominated the second half. It felt like the entire second half was spent in their half.

"It was a great day at the office. The starters and the subs were all exceptional. We have some good healthy competition for places here and the connection we have with the fans is outstanding.”