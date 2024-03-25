Action from Posh Women v Loughborough Lightning. Photo Jason Richardson

Fourth-placed ​Posh are now 10 points off top spot – which is also the only promotion slot – with just five games to go, starting with a trip to Solihull Moors next Sunday (March 31).

Posh failed to take full advantage of a dominant start to the game which included taking the lead from a ninth minute Megan Lawlor penalty following a handball offence.

Even before that early goal Poppie Brown had headed against the crossbar and a volley from Emily Brett had been well saved. Both chances came from Kate Middleton crosses.

Brett came close once more before the second-placed visitors hit their stride and they equalised just before the break through Jade Arber. Arber then fired her side in front six minutes into the second-half.

Posh kept plugging away, but apart from a fine long-range strike from Ella Hilliard that skimmed a post they rarely threatened to grab a point.