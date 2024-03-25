Lightning strike twice to seriously damage the National League title chances of Peterborough United Women
Fourth-placed Posh are now 10 points off top spot – which is also the only promotion slot – with just five games to go, starting with a trip to Solihull Moors next Sunday (March 31).
Posh failed to take full advantage of a dominant start to the game which included taking the lead from a ninth minute Megan Lawlor penalty following a handball offence.
Even before that early goal Poppie Brown had headed against the crossbar and a volley from Emily Brett had been well saved. Both chances came from Kate Middleton crosses.
Brett came close once more before the second-placed visitors hit their stride and they equalised just before the break through Jade Arber. Arber then fired her side in front six minutes into the second-half.
Posh kept plugging away, but apart from a fine long-range strike from Ella Hilliard that skimmed a post they rarely threatened to grab a point.
Posh: Corry, Connor, Driscoll-King, Mugridge (sub Kirk 66 mins), Perkins, Lawlor, Driscoll, Brown (sub Bennett 76 mins), Middleton, Brett, Hilliard. Unused subs: Fletcher, Lacite, Pim.