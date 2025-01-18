Leyton Orient boss felt a point was fair but was more proud of his players against Peterborough United than in FA Cup giant killing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens felt a draw was fair with Peterborough United.

The Orient boss brought his side to the Weston Homes Stadium having won five league matches in a row and having won ten and drawn one of their previous 11 matches in all competitions.

The sides played a goalless draw where neither goalkeeper was seriously tested and Wellens conceded that a draw was a fair result but he was proud of the application of his players.

He even said that he was more proud of his side than on Tuesday night when they beat Derby County on penalties to set up an FA Cup fourth round tie against Manchester City.

Abraham Odoh rises high against Leyton Orient. Photo: David Lowndes.

He said: “We could have nicked it. The stats show we’ve had so few shots on target but that doesn’t tell a true reflection of things, especially how many times we nicked the ball off them.

“There just a little lack of real sharpness to make the final pass and be patient in our runs. We weren’t quite good enough in the final third.

“We maybe could have had a penalty but that was 50-50. I’m more pleased with the intensity of which we pressed and our workrate.

“To limit a team that scores a lot of goals here to more or less nothing makes it a pleasing away day.

“I’m more proud of the players today than I was on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was easy to get up for, a full house at home, against a Championship team, with the carrot of the champions to come. Here, early kick-off, it’s cold, you can use that as an excuse.

“We tried to freshen it up as much as we could and the application of the players was superb. Apart from a counter attack, we were never in danger of losing the game. We could have won it but just because of the lack of goalkeeper saves, a draw was a fair result.”