Legendary goalkeeper is the next guest of honour at Peterborough United senior citizens event

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 08:50 BST
Eric Steele in actionEric Steele in action
Eric Steele in action
Peterborough United title-winner Eric Steele is the guest speaker at the next club senior citizens event on Wednesday, March 26.

Steele was the goalkeeper when Posh won the Fourth Division title in the 1973-74 season. That was the last time Posh finished on top of a Football League table.

Steele joined Posh on loan from Newcastle United in December, 1973 and was signed permanently for a £10,000 fee in May 1974. Steele made 148 appearances for Posh. His consistency and fitness meant he never missed a game before moving to Brighton for £18,000 in February, 1977. His 148 consecutive appearances was a Posh record until George Boyd beat it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steele was named in the PFA Third Division team of the year in the 1975-76 season. He also played for Watford, Southampton and Derby County before settling in Rams country as a pub/restaurant owner. Steele has visited London Road in recent seasons when working as a summariser for local Derby radio.

Eric Steele (left) with former Posh players Tommy Robson (centre) and Dave Llewellyn.Eric Steele (left) with former Posh players Tommy Robson (centre) and Dave Llewellyn.
Eric Steele (left) with former Posh players Tommy Robson (centre) and Dave Llewellyn.

Steel returned to football to work as a goalkeeping coach, including a long spell at Manchester United.

The event with Steele takes place in the Alan Boswell Suite at the Weston Homes Stadium (noon-2pm). It’s free to attend and complimentary coffee and biscuits will be served.

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedBrightonFootball League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice