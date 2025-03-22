Legendary goalkeeper is the next guest of honour at Peterborough United senior citizens event
Steele was the goalkeeper when Posh won the Fourth Division title in the 1973-74 season. That was the last time Posh finished on top of a Football League table.
Steele joined Posh on loan from Newcastle United in December, 1973 and was signed permanently for a £10,000 fee in May 1974. Steele made 148 appearances for Posh. His consistency and fitness meant he never missed a game before moving to Brighton for £18,000 in February, 1977. His 148 consecutive appearances was a Posh record until George Boyd beat it.
Steele was named in the PFA Third Division team of the year in the 1975-76 season. He also played for Watford, Southampton and Derby County before settling in Rams country as a pub/restaurant owner. Steele has visited London Road in recent seasons when working as a summariser for local Derby radio.
Steel returned to football to work as a goalkeeping coach, including a long spell at Manchester United.
The event with Steele takes place in the Alan Boswell Suite at the Weston Homes Stadium (noon-2pm). It’s free to attend and complimentary coffee and biscuits will be served.
