Legendary goalkeeper is the next guest of honour at Peterborough United senior citizens event

Eric Steele in action

Peterborough United title-winner Eric Steele is the guest speaker at the next club senior citizens event on Wednesday, March 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steele was the goalkeeper when Posh won the Fourth Division title in the 1973-74 season. That was the last time Posh finished on top of a Football League table.

Steele joined Posh on loan from Newcastle United in December, 1973 and was signed permanently for a £10,000 fee in May 1974. Steele made 148 appearances for Posh. His consistency and fitness meant he never missed a game before moving to Brighton for £18,000 in February, 1977. His 148 consecutive appearances was a Posh record until George Boyd beat it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steele was named in the PFA Third Division team of the year in the 1975-76 season. He also played for Watford, Southampton and Derby County before settling in Rams country as a pub/restaurant owner. Steele has visited London Road in recent seasons when working as a summariser for local Derby radio.

Eric Steele (left) with former Posh players Tommy Robson (centre) and Dave Llewellyn.

Steel returned to football to work as a goalkeeping coach, including a long spell at Manchester United.

The event with Steele takes place in the Alan Boswell Suite at the Weston Homes Stadium (noon-2pm). It’s free to attend and complimentary coffee and biscuits will be served.