Leaving Peterborough United for bigger and better things doesn't always lead to success

Midfielder Taylor will start his third season at Ipswich Town following a £1.5 million switch from Posh with just 11 Football League starts for The Tractor Boys to his name. At least they’ve dropped back into the Championship which you’d hope would give Taylor something of a chance to play more regularly in the 2025-26 season.

Centre-back Edwards has been at Southampton for one season during which he appeared in one Premier League game as a substitute. The Saints are also back in the Championship next season, but also under new management so Edwards might have to move on again to become a first choice player. He impressed at QPR when on loan last season.

Let’s hope that things don’t turn sour for the pair of ex-Posh players or for Kwame Poku and Emmanuel Fernandez who have moved on to bigger and better things this summer.

There was surprise when the following gifted players left Posh and failed to enhance their reputations…

1 . MARCUS MADDISON A class act on the pitch at Posh for six years, but after showing keenness for a move away from London Road the winger started a total of 12 games for Charlton, Hull and Bolton combined before ending up at Spalding United.

2 . GEORGE THORNE (right) A high class Posh loan signing from West Bromwich Albion. The midfielder only started 7 games, but helped to kick start the valiant battle against relegation from the Championship in the 2012-13 season before he was recalled by his parent club. He seemed sure to succeed but a succession of injuries stopped him in his tracks. Thorne was only 19 when he left Posh but managed fewer than 100 career appearances before retiring aged 27 through no fault of his own.

3 . MARTIN SAMUELSEN What a special player this Norwegian midfielder looked when on loan at Posh from West Ham United in the 2015-16 season. He scored one of the great individual Posh goals at Sheffield United and delivered a man-of-the-match FA Cup performance against Premier League West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup. But his career in England never took off. He never played for 'The Hammers' and a second spell at Posh didn't work out. Samuelsen returned to play in Norway in 2018 and he's been there ever since.