League One transfer record is smashed by Birmingham City
Posh summer blog
Key Events
- Summer transfer window now open!
- Many signings now expected
- Posh and League One updates here
Late breaking news on transfer deadline day.
Stevenage have completed the signing of forward Jake Young from Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.
Birmingham City have completed the signing of Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata for an undisclosed fee.
League One transfer record is smashed
Birmingham City have signed Fulham forward Jay Stansfield from Fulham for £15 million! The previous record purchase by a third tier club was the £3.4 million Sunderland paid for Will Grigg.
Striker David Keillor-Dunn has completed his move from Mansfield to Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.
Bristol Rovers have signed forward Shaq Forde from Watford for an undisclosed fee.
Cobblers and Reading signings
Reading have signed Wolves winger Chem Campbell on loan until 5 January.
Cobblers have signed Tyler Roberts on a season-long loan from Birmingham City. He’s a Welsh international and a former Leeds United forward. Roberts was a target for Barnsley.
Blackpool signing plus loan deals
Blackpool have signed defender Odeluga Offiah on a season-long loan deal from Brighton.
Shrewsbury have signed midfielder Funso Ojo on loan from Port Vale.
Mansfield have signed striker Ben Waine on loan from Plymouth
Barnsley signing, two for Wycombe
Barnsley have completed the signing of forward Stephen Humphrys on a one-year deal following his release from Wigan Athletic.
Wycombe have signed former Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George from Livingston in Scotland for an unidisclosed fee.
Wycombe have also confirmed the arrival of centre-back Caleb Taylor on a season-long loan from West Brom
League One latest on Deadline Day
Former Posh youngster Jevani Brown has moved from Bristol Rovers to Notts County on loan.
Exeter City have signed forward Pat Jones from Huddersfield Town on a one-year contract.
Burton have signed 17 year-old midfielder Romelle Donovan on loan from from Birmingham City.
League One Deadline Day latest
Orient want to take Oxford defender Jack Currie on loan
League One latest Deadline Day
Lincoln City have confirmed the arrival of defender Saxon Earley on a season-long loan from Championship side Plymouth Argyle.
Winger Alex Gillead has returned to Shrewsbury following his summer release from Bradford City.
Birmingham City now have their eyes on Chelsea star Omari Kellyman. They want the attacking midfielder on loan.
And another Posh rumour!
Reports have now surfaced claiming Posh have had a bid for highly-rated Fylde midfielder Taelor O'Kane rejected.
Ben Jones wrote a story about him earlier this year. https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-linked-with-national-league-midfielder-as-league-one-boss-names-posh-as-rivals-for-signature-of-defender-4698037
Former Posh player on the move
Ben Thompson has moved from Stevenage to League Two side Bromley on loan.
Posh rumours! RJJ and Katongo
The Mirror are reporting Ricky-Jade Jones is staying at Posh despite interest from Sheffield United.
Posh are close to bringing Jadel Katongo back to the club from Manchester City according to Football Inside.
League One latest on Deadline Day
Leyton Orient have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Josh Keeley from Spurs..
Crawley have signed striker Will Swan from Mansfield Town.
Stevenage have signed a9 year old Norwich City forward Ken Aboh on loan for the rest of the season.
League One deadline day latest
Birmingham City are now apparently interested in signing Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata, a Japanese international.
Stevenage look set to beat Crawley to the signature of Bradford City striker Jake Young.
Young Spurs goalkeeper Josh Keeley is set to sign for Leyton Orient on loan.
League One deadline day latest
Lincoln City expect to sign Plymouth defender Saxon Earley on loan according to Football Insider.
Barnsley are trying to take Birmingham City striker Tyler Roberts on loa.
Wycombe Wanderers are reportedly keen on Bolton Wanderers centre-back Caleb Taylor.
League One deadline day latest
Fulham have reportedly rejected Birmingham’s £10 million bid for Jay Stansfield, Birmingham’s spending in this summer transfer window remains at £14 million, for now.
Barnsley have tried to sign numerous forwards this week. They now want former Wigan man Stephen Humphrys
League One latest on Deadline Day.
Reading are reportedly interested in Coventry City striker Fabio Tavares,
League One latest on Deadline Day
Barnsley have made an improved bid for Mansfield striker Davis Kellior-Dunn according to the Barnsley Chronicle.
Barnsley have also been linked with a move for Stoke City striker Niall Ennis as have Wrexham.
Arsenal are reportedly interested in highly-rated Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle.
League One Deadline Day latest
Oxford United striker Gatlin O’Donkor has joined Bristol Rovers on loan for the season.
Birmingham City have completed the signed of Rangers winger Scott Wright on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
Wrexham, who play at Posh tomorrow, have completed the signing of West Brom striker Mo Faal, reportedly for £500k.
