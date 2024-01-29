News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Peterborough United are in the hunt for automatic promotion after a great run of form.Peterborough United are in the hunt for automatic promotion after a great run of form.
Peterborough United are in the hunt for automatic promotion after a great run of form.

League One form table shows the division's best and worst sides over the last 15 rounds and where Peterborough United, Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Barnsley rank - picture gallery

Posh are going to get promoted if they keep up their current form.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 13:29 GMT

The League One form guide makes pleasant reading for Darren Ferguson’s men who have been racking up the points and banging in the goals while they are at it.

The race for automatic promotion is shaping up to be a cracker with just three points separating the top four sides.

But who are the best and worst sides around the league over the last 15 rounds of action? Here we have all the answers courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

14 10 4 0 35:15 20 34

1. Peterborough United - 34pts (+20)

14 10 4 0 35:15 20 34 Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
16 10 2 4 28:16 12 32

2. Derby County - 32pts (+12)

16 10 2 4 28:16 12 32 Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
14 10 1 3 25:10 15 31

3. Bolton Wanderers - 31pts (+15)

14 10 1 3 25:10 15 31 Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Photo Sales
15 8 6 1 26:18 8 30

4. Barnsley - 30pts (+8)

15 8 6 1 26:18 8 30 Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneOxford UnitedBolton WanderersDerby CountyBarnsleyDarren Ferguson