The League One form guide makes pleasant reading for Darren Ferguson’s men who have been racking up the points and banging in the goals while they are at it.

The race for automatic promotion is shaping up to be a cracker with just three points separating the top four sides.

But who are the best and worst sides around the league over the last 15 rounds of action? Here we have all the answers courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

1 . Peterborough United - 34pts (+20) 14 10 4 0 35:15 20 34 Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2 . Derby County - 32pts (+12) 16 10 2 4 28:16 12 32 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Bolton Wanderers - 31pts (+15) 14 10 1 3 25:10 15 31 Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales