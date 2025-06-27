League One clubs have signed 96 players between them this season although Peterborough United's first opponents have yet to sign any

New Posh signing Declan Frith. Photo courtesy of FC Thun.

The transfer window remains open until September 1 so there is plenty of time for Peterborough United and the rest of League One to complete their first team squads

As of 6pm on Friday, June 27 here are the signings made by third tier clubs since the end of last season.

​There have been 96 signings made by League One.

Of the 24 League One clubs only Cardiff City has yet to make a new signing this summer. Posh play at Cardiff on the opening day of the League One season.

New POsh signing Kyrell LIsbie. Photo Getty Images.

Northampton Town (9) have signed the most new players followed by newly-promoted pair Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers (7 apiece).

Here are all the League One signings since the end of last season.

BARNSLEY (2)

Murphy Cooper (QPR)

Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth)

BLACKPOOL (4)

Niall Ennis (Stoke)

George Honeyman (Hull)

Fraser Horsfall (Stockport)

Michael Ihiekwe (Sheff Wed).

BOLTON (5)

Sam Dalby (Wrexham)

Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea)

Xavier Simons (Hull)

Richard Taylor (St Mirren)

Charlie Warren (Felixstowe & Walton)

BRADFORD CITY (7)

Stephen Humphrys (Barnsley)

Josh Neufville (Wimbledon)

Matthew Pennington (Blackpool)

Max Power (Aarhus)

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool)

Ibou Touray (Stockport)

Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

BURTON (3)

Jake Beesley (Blackpool)

Fabio Tavares (Coventry)

Dylan Williams (Chelsea)

DONCASTER (7)

Damola Ajayi (Spurs)

Sean Grehan (C. Palace)

Robbie Gotts (Barrow)

Brandon Hanlon (Wycombe)

Glenn Middleton (Dundee Utd).

Matty Pearson (Doncaster)

Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Hull)

EXETER (5)

Ethan Brierley (Brentford)

Ryan Rydel (Stockport)

Jayden Wareham (Reading)

Luca Woodhouse (Wycombe)

Johnly Yfeko (Rangers)

HUDDERSFIELD (6)

Josh Feeney (A. Villa)

Marcus Harness (Ipswich).

Ryan Ledson (Preston).

Joe Low (Wycombe).

Sean Roughan (Lincoln)

Murray Wallace (Millwall).

LINCOLN (1)

Sonny Bradley (Derby)

LUTON (2)

Kai Naismith (Bristol C).

George Saville (Millwall).

MANSFIELD (6)

Regan Hendry (Tranmere).

Kyle Knoyle (Stockport)

Kyle McAdam (N Forest)

Nathan Moriah-Welsh (Hibs)

Liam Roberts (Millwall)

Ryan Sweeney (Burton)

NORTHAMPTON (9)

Jack Burroughs (Coventry)

Dean Campbell (Barrow)

Ross Fitzsimmons (Scunthorpe)

Tyrese Fornah (Derby)

Michael Jacobs (Chesterfield)

Elliott List (Stevenage)

Connor McCarthy (Barnsley)

Jack Perkins (Forest)

Kamarai Swyer (West Ham).

ORIENT (2)

Killian Cahill (Brighton)

Demitri Mitchell (Exeter)

PLYMOUTH (6)

Xavier Amaechi (FC Magdeburg)

Bradley Ibrahim (Hertha Berlin)

Jack Mackenzie (Aberdeen)

Owen Oseni (St Mirren)

Jamie Paterson (Coventry)

Caleb Watts (Exeter)

PORT VALE (5)

Jordan Gabriel (Blackpool)

Liam Gordon (Walsall)

Cameron Humphreys (Rotherham)

Rico Richards (A Villa)

Jordon Shipley (Shrewsbury)

POSH (4)

Declan Frith (FC Thun)

Sam Hughes (Stockport)

Brandon Khela (Birmingham)

Kyrell Lisbie (Braintree).

READING (2)

Paudie O’Connor (Lincoln)

Jack Stevens (Cambridge)

ROTHERHAM (2) Ted Cann (West Brom) Kian Spence (Barrow)

STEVENAGE (4)

Ched Campbell (Wolves)

Saxon Earley (Plymouth)

Jordan Houghton (Plymouth).

Phoenix Patterson (Fleetwood)

STOCKPORT (2)

Tayo Edun (Posh)

Joseph Olowu (Doncaster)

WIGAN (4)

Dara Costelloe (Burnley)

Paul Mullin (Wrexham)

Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).

Christian Saydee (Portsmouth)

WIMBLEDON (3)

Joe McDonnell (Eastleigh)

Steve Seddon (Motherwell)

Alistair Smith (Lincoln)

WYCOMBE (5) Taylor Allen (Walsall)

Caolan Boyd-Munce (St Mirren)

Dan Casey (Motherwell)

Armando Junior Quitirna (Crawley)

James Tilley (Wimbledon)