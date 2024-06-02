Harrison Burrows celebrates scoring a goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

​Portsmouth are among the clubs vying for the signature of Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows this summer.

​The boss of the League One champions, John Mousinho, is an admirer of Posh’s highly-sought after left back but the Portsmouth News understands that the club fear being priced out of the race.

Portsmouth have not paid more than the £1.7 million they paid for striker John Marquis in the summer of 2019 since their fall from grace from the Premier League and their subsequent money troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would likely take an offer more than three times in excess of that to secure the services of Burrows.

Burrows was one of the stars of the season for Posh and was named the League One Player of the Season after a campaign which saw him seven times and provide 16 assists.

He also enhanced his price tag with a stunning display at Wembley, which saw him score twice to Posh victory in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Clubs such as Celtic, Coventry, Derby, Norwich, Watford and Brentford have all been linked with a move for Burrows this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old has now entered the final year of his contract.

Posh turned down a package deal for Burrows, which could have reached as high as £5m for Burrows in the summer of 2022.

The club also turned down a bid in January for their skipper but the clubs involved were not named on either occasion.