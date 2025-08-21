League One and Scottish clubs are lining up to sign unwanted Peterborough United players as salary cap space is explained by the chairman

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Three League One clubs are pursuing unwanted Peterborough United forward Chris Conn-Clarke.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast during a wider conversation about making salary cap space available for a late transfer window spending spree.

MacAnthony also hinted transfer-listed midfielder Ryan De Havilland might end up moving into Scottish football. Goalkeepers Will Blackmore and Nick Bilokapic, plus striker Jacob Wakeling are also available for transfer and could leave London Road on loan.

Posh are seeking a new striker, centre-back and winger before the transfer window shuts on September 1. The chairman has also explained why it’s been hard to find a centre forward to support current squad members Brad Ihionvien and Gustav Lindgren. St Johnstone forward Mackenzie Kirk has been linked with a move to Posh as has Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer.

MacAnthony said: “We’re trying to crack the code as far as a new centre forward is concerned. Money is not the issue for us, but the standard of player available is. If I thought there was a better option than Gustav and Brad I would sell my wedding ring to make it happen. The 20-goal-a-season striker doesn’t exist any more. Clubs are using centre-forwards in different ways.

"We have the best scouting network for number nines. Our record proves that. Our best striker at the club is a 16 year-old who will be our number nine in a couple of years, but we have to protect him from the club’s current situation.

"Gustav needs to be the person he was when he came here in January. He was all smiles then. He’s getting no more than one scoring chance per game and it’s up to the coaches to improve him.

"We have created salary cap space for new signings because we’ve received money from previous transfer fees and bonuses recently. We had a flurry of money come in. It took a few weeks to sort out – three weeks longer than anticipated, but we’ve been able to use it. We’ve created space for new players.

"We will get some money for Chris Conn-Clarke as three League One clubs are after him and there are Scottish clubs interested in Ryan De Havilland. Other players will leave on loan and create some more space.

“Our central midfield re-build has been completed Ben Woods arriving. We did a good deal with the help of Accrington. We’re paying a bit more, but over a longer period of time for Ben.

"We want quality over quantity in our squad. I’m fed up of injuries to key players disrupting our form. I believe Kyrell Lisbie will be one or next great ones.”

Bolo Shofowoke is the highly-rated 16 year-old who has made a couple of first-team substitute appearances. He regularly plays for the Posh Under 18 and Under 21 teams.