Chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists Darren Ferguson remains the perfect manager for Peterborough United.

Social media criticism was flying in many directions after Posh followed a miserable home loss to Burton Albion with a derby day defeat at Northampton Town.

But, while MacAnthony, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, insists he’s happy to receive his share of the flak, the ‘best manager the club has ever known’ should be left alone.

MacAnthony is due at the club for a recruitment meeting with his manager and staff this week, and to watch the home games with Crawley in League One on Saturday and Northampton in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday (December 17). He intends to give out plenty of love to those present.

"No-one is above criticism, me included” MacAnthony admitted. “But there is no better manager out there than the one we already have. The unhappy fans can can throw whatever they have at me, but they should leave the best manager the club has ever had alone.

"I love the way we play and I still believe something special can happen this season. I am watching a team, that when it clicks, could become unstoppable which might seem mad at the moment, but we are sticking together and we will continue to try and do things the right way with recruitment and style of play.

"I get the frustration as we are battering teams and not winning. This is not like in the Championship when we were getting battered. We are creating three or four scoring chances every game and playing some football that makes you go ‘wow,’ but we have to make things happen to change our luck. We need to demand more from each other. If things aren’t working then we need to try something else. We need to work harder.

"I will meet our staff on Thursday. We have phenomenal coaches who need to stand up and be counted, which is not me digging them out. I will remind them all how good they can be and how good they all were last season. I will give out a lot of love, but we all also have to be accountable. I will not be changing how we do things and it will be a great story when it turns.

"The manager asked the fans to stick with his young team the other night and he’s right and I know 95% of our unbelievable fan base will do just that. It’s a true test when the chips are down.”