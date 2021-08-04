Latest Peterborough United signing is the sixth million pound recruit in the club’s history and he’s oven-ready for the Championship

New Posh signing Joel Randall.

Joel Randall, who signed a four-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (August 3) after Posh paid a seven-figure fee to Exeter City for his services, is the sixth million-pound signing of the MacAnthony era after Tyrone Barnett, Britt Assombalonga, Mo Eisa, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sammie Szmodics.

Randall (21) played 45 times for Exeter scoring 13 goals, 10 of them last season. He could be the player to replace Siriki Dembele if he gets his wish to leave Posh during the current transfer window.

MacAnthony believed to be referring to Randall, who hadn’t been unveiled as a Posh player at the time of broadcast, on his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast today (August 4) when he also discussed the arrival this week of Kwame Poku from Colchester.

MacAnthony said: “We chased Kwame for 18 months and when we signed him 10 days ago he caught Covid and he couldn’t get over for the medical.

“Kwame is a great young talent. He has great technical ability, but maybe needs to work on his end product. We might not see him in the Championship straight away, but that’s not a problem. He’s only 19. We will possibly see the best of him after Christmas.

“The other player is a first team player now. We are preparing for life after Siriki. Clubs would pay £2 million for him now, but that won’t get him. If Siriki can get his head down and play well for us in August I’m sure bigger bids will come in for him.”