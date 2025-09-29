Late goals confirm Peterborough United Women's early exit from the National League Cup

The Posh Women's management team. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United Women made their expected exit from the National League Cup after a third straight group game defeat at higher level Real Bedford on Sunday.

Posh only had slim hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages after losing their opening two games against Norwich City and Cambridge United, but a much-changed side held their own before conceding twice in the final 5 minutes against Southern Premier Division opposition to complete a 3-1 loss.

Goalkeeper Neive Corry saved a first-half penalty before Poppie Brown struck with a fierce drive for Posh just two minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute.

Breon Grant soon levelled for the home side and she added a second goal three minutes from time just after Chloe Logie had made it 2-1.

Posh are back in cup action next Sunday when they entertain Midlands Division One rivals Notts County at PIMS Park (2pm) in a third qualifying round FA Cup tie. Posh beat County 4-1 away from home on the opening day of the league season.

Posh: Corry, Driscoll-King, Sharpe, Clarke (sub Connor 46 mins), Osker (sub Pitt 62 mins), Bennett (sub Reynolds 81 mins), Mears (sub Brown 46 mins), Lawlor, Perkins, Stanford (sub Wilshaw 81 mins), Meli. Unused sub: Curson.