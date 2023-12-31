Peterborough United will carry out a late fitness test on first-choice goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic ahead of the big New Year’s Day clash at Derby County.

Nicholas Bilokapic (left) is replaced by Fynn Talley during the game against Barnsley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bilokapic limped out out of Friday’s 2-2 draw with Barnsley after 20 minutes, 10 minutes after receiving a kick on the foot.

It’s an impact injury rather than a muscle injury so the 21 year-old still has a chance of maintaining his record of starting every League One game this season at Pride Park tomorrow (3pm kick off).

Fynn Talley is on standby after doing a decent job as a substitute against Barnsley.

"Nick is still sore, and it’s still tender where he was kicked,” Ferguson explained. “But we will give him every chance of getting fit and take a look at him in the morning.

"The rest of the lads are fine. They have sacrificed a lot over Christmas by taking no days off. We are very fortunate to have no other injuries as it’s always a risk at this time of the year.”

Posh remained unbeaten in December winning five games and drawing two in various competitions. Posh have lost just once in their last 18 League One games, but meet a Derby side who are also in terrific form.

The Rams have won eight and drawn one of their last nine League One matches. They are currently fourth, one place below Posh, but with a game in hand so the importance of tomorrow’s clash is obvious.

“It should be a great game and we’re all really looking forward to it,” Ferguson added. “I don’t want to jinx it, but it won’t finish 0-0. It will be open and it will be entertaining between two teams who are going really well. Derby have the best current form in the league.

“They are very aggressive in their approach and have very good attacking players. They showed their quality at place when they won 4-2, although I felt we didn’t deserve to lose by two goals.

"The best atmosphere in the division is found at Derby and it will be a near full house so we will have to manage that.

"We had a strong period in December although we dropped points in two home games. Certainly the draw with Reading feels like two dropped points, although coming from 2-0 down to draw with a very good Barnsley team was probably a point gained.”

Posh are expected to revert to the starting line-up that was selected for seven League One games in a row prior to the Barnsley game, providing Bilokapic is fit.

That would mean recalls for Ricky-Jade Jones, Hector Kyprianou and Kwame Poku. Jones could replace Friday’s two-goal hero Jonson Clarke-Harris.