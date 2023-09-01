Late collapse at Watford makes it five defeats in five Under 21 League games for Peterborough United
The young Hornets won 4-3 at Vicarage Road after claiming a last-gasp winning goal after Posh had led 3-1 with just eight minutes to go.
It’s now five defeats in five games for Posh who fielded four players – Harley Mills, Charlie O’Connell, Harry Titchmarsh and Gabe Overton – who had seen first-team action at Portsmouth on Tuesday.
David Kawa had come close to scoring before O’Connell gave Posh the lead from the penalty spot on 11 minutes.
James Collins equalised for Watford just past the half hour mark and that’s how it stayed until half-time.
In fact that’s how it stayed until a madcap five goals in the final 15 minutes
A superb curling strike from left-back Mills found the top corner to give Posh a 2-1 lead. Overton teed his mate up for that goal and then pounced himeself to make it 3-1 after a cross from Jonas Bodnar.
But Posh then collapsed as Watford found goals in the 82nd, 84th and 90th minutes to claim the win.
Posh: West, Dornelly, Mills, Dreyer, O’Connell, Bodnar, Challinor, Titchmarsh, Overton, Kawa, O’Brien-Brady. Subs: Salakas, Thomas, Chiha, Kelmendi, Winters.