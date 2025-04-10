Last chance for Peterborough United fans to secure tickets to Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley
Posh fans have only until 5pm on Thursday evening (April 10) to secure their tickets to Sunday’s Vertu Trophy Final.
Posh are in the final for a second consecutive year after defeating Wycombe Wanderers in last year’s showpiece in front of 42,252 fans.
That attendance will be dwarfed this year with Birmingham selling out their full allocation of 43,356.
Posh have told fans that they have sold “approaching 20,000 tickets” of their 25,190 allocation.
Last season’s final saw over 22,500 fans make their way to the capital.
Level One and Two tickets are on sale to Posh fans, but none have or will be sold on the top Level Five.
Tickets are on general sale and are available from www.theposh.com/tickets.
For ticket information or enquiries, email [email protected].