Kick-off time for Peterborough United's trip to Lincoln City moved forward
Kick-off for Peterborough United's trip to Lincoln City in March has been moved forward.
The match will now kick-off at 1pm on Saturday March 18 after advice from Lincolnshire Police.
Posh beat Lincoln 4-0 in August’s reverse fixture and currently sit ten points ahead of the 16th placed Imps.
Lincoln have an extraordinary home record that sees them unbeaten at home this season but that includes two wins and 11 draws.
Police also moved Posh’s trip to Cambridge on April 15 forward from 3pm, that match will kick-off at 12:30pm.