News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Kick-off time for Peterborough United's trip to Lincoln City moved forward

Kick-off for Peterborough United's trip to Lincoln City in March has been moved forward.

By Ben Jones
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
Posh beat Lincoln 4-0 at the Weston
Posh beat Lincoln 4-0 at the Weston

The match will now kick-off at 1pm on Saturday March 18 after advice from Lincolnshire Police.

Posh beat Lincoln 4-0 in August’s reverse fixture and currently sit ten points ahead of the 16th placed Imps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lincoln have an extraordinary home record that sees them unbeaten at home this season but that includes two wins and 11 draws.

Police also moved Posh’s trip to Cambridge on April 15 forward from 3pm, that match will kick-off at 12:30pm.

Lincoln CityPoliceCambridge