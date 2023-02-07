Posh beat Lincoln 4-0 at the Weston

The match will now kick-off at 1pm on Saturday March 18 after advice from Lincolnshire Police.

Posh beat Lincoln 4-0 in August’s reverse fixture and currently sit ten points ahead of the 16th placed Imps.

Lincoln have an extraordinary home record that sees them unbeaten at home this season but that includes two wins and 11 draws.