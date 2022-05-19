Jess Driscoll (blue) in action for Posh Women.

Striker Keir Perkins and midfielder Jess Driscoll joined Lawlor, who took over as manager from Chloe Brown in the middle of last season, in committing to the 2022-23 season with the National Midlands Division One club. The club finished a creditable eighth in their first season at the level.

Posh have never awarded ‘terms’ to female players before so the deals reflect the growth of the womens game and the club’s commitment to that growth.

Perkins has been with Posh Women since their creation in 2015 and is the leading scorer in the club’s history with over 100 goals to her name.

Driscoll is closing in on 100 appearances for the club in two spells.

Lawlor is a former Posh youth team midfielder who has been a big part of Peterborough Sports’ remarkable rise up the English football rankings.

Hashtag United finished runners-up in National Division One South East last season, an equivalent standard to that enjoyed by Posh.

Posh Women general manager Bobby Copping said: “It has been another successful season for the players and management staff, and it is great to be able to conclude the campaign with a fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"Hopefully the people of Peterborough and the surrounding areas will come out in good numbers.”

Posh have been busy drumming up interest in the fixture in local schools and football clubs.