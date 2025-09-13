Key players back for Peterborough United Women as they seek to maintain National League perfection

Hayley James scoring for Posh Women last season. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough United Women welcome key players back to their squad as they seek to maintain perfection in Midlands Division One of the National League.

Posh rested several players when slipping to a 2-1 defeat at home to Cambridge United in a National League Cup tie last weekend.

Promotion is the priority for Posh this season and they couldn’t have made a much better start in Division One with three wins from three games and a goal difference of +15 to sit top of the table ahead of newly-promoted Sheffield FC’s visit to PIMS Park on Sunday (2pm kick off).

Full-back Hayley James is one of the star players expected to return. Forwards Jess Rousseau and Tara Kirk are still on the sidelines though.

Posh manager Jake Poole said: “We welcome back a number of players into the squad who didn't feature last week in the cup against Cambridge. It was a good opportunity to rotate a little bit, give people who needed minutes some time on the pitch, but we have made a good start in the league and we want to carry that momentum into the game with Sheffield.

"Sheffield will provide tough opposition, we know that, but it is about how we perform.”

Sheffield have won 2 of their 3 games since promotion.

Tickets are available on the day at PIMS Park. Prices: Adults: £7, Seniors (65+): £4, U18: £3, U14: £1.