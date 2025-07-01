Key Peterborough United man has joined League One rivals Lincoln City
Copping joined Posh as a promising centre-back, but was forced to retire at the age of 19 after after suffering two mini seizures.
He immediately joined the backroom staff at Posh working as general manager of Posh Women and taking on roles within the club’s commercial team.
Copping also co-founded the ‘Bobby Copping Foundation’, a mental health charity, as well as taking on a role as a personal development mentor with League Football Education which helps young footballers on their journey in the sport.
Lincoln City official Jason Futers told his club’s website: "Bobby brings a remarkable breadth of experience and is a really exciting addition to our team.
"He has an outstanding track record of delivering commercial growth, focusing on developing close relationships with our club partners and delivering massive value.
"While the initial focus is very much on exploring opportunities for the coming season, Bobby has exciting ideas for fan engagement and strategic commercial growth over time, so we’re delighted to welcome him at such a progressive time for the club."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.