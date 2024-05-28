Key dates in the 202425 season for Peterborough United
Posh will start the defence of their EFL Trophy in the first week of September.
There will be no changes to existing Trophy or Carabao Cup formats. Sixteen Premier League Under 21 teams will compete in the Trophy again.
The League One season starts a little later than the 2023-24 campaign with 46 matches taking place over 36 weekends, 36 weekends, six midweeks and four Bank Holidays.
The League One play-off final will take place over the second Bank Holiday weekend in May.
Important dates
June 14
Summer transfer window opens.
June 24
Players back for fitness tests and pre-season training.
June 26
League One fixture release (9am).
July 1-5
Pre-season training camp in Spain with possible friendly late in the week.
July 16
Pre-season friendly at Spalding United.
July 26
Pre-season friendly at Stamford AFC.
August 10-11
League One kicks off.
August 13-15
Carabao Cup first round
August 30
Summer transfer window shuts (11pm).
September 3-4
First EFL Trophy matches.
March 16
Carabao Cup Final
May 3
The last League One fixtures.
May 24-26
EFL play-off final weekend.