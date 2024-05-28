Darren Ferguson with the EFL Trophy won by Posh at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

​The key dates for Posh fans ahead of the 2024-25 League One season.

Posh will start the defence of their EFL Trophy in the first week of September.

There will be no changes to existing Trophy or Carabao Cup formats. Sixteen Premier League Under 21 teams will compete in the Trophy again.

The League One season starts a little later than the 2023-24 campaign with 46 matches taking place over 36 weekends, 36 weekends, six midweeks and four Bank Holidays.

The League One play-off final will take place over the second Bank Holiday weekend in May.

Important dates

June 14

Summer transfer window opens.

June 24

Players back for fitness tests and pre-season training.

June 26

League One fixture release (9am).

July 1-5

Pre-season training camp in Spain with possible friendly late in the week.

July 16

Pre-season friendly at Spalding United.

July 26

Pre-season friendly at Stamford AFC.

August 10-11

League One kicks off.

August 13-15

Carabao Cup first round

August 30

Summer transfer window shuts (11pm).

September 3-4

First EFL Trophy matches.

March 16

Carabao Cup Final

May 3

The last League One fixtures.

May 24-26