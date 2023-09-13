News you can trust since 1948
Katongo set to be a key player for Peterborough United and will his arrival prompt a change of formation?

Manager Darren Ferguson insists Manchester City loanee Jadel Katongo will be a key player for Peterborough United this season.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
​Katongo played with great composure in the middle of a back three in Tuesday’s 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The 19 year-old even claimed his first senior goal with a clinical volleyed finish.

Ferguson said: “You could see the quality Jadel brings on the ball. He’s superb and he brings a real calmness to the game.

Jadel Katongo celebrates his goal for Posh against Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJadel Katongo celebrates his goal for Posh against Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Jadel Katongo celebrates his goal for Posh against Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
"He commits players towards him and plays past them and in between the lines. He’s going to be an important player for us.

"It was also nice for him to get a goal on his debut. For a young kid on his first loan it was a special moment.”

Katongo’s build-up to his debut was a five-day training camp with England Under 20s.

Fellow defender Ronnie Edwards missed that camp, but it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if the youngsters line-up alongside each other for England and Posh this season.

Jadel Jatongo celebrates his debut Posh goal with Josh Knight and Emmanuel Fernandez. Photo: David Lowndes.Jadel Jatongo celebrates his debut Posh goal with Josh Knight and Emmanuel Fernandez. Photo: David Lowndes.
Jadel Jatongo celebrates his debut Posh goal with Josh Knight and Emmanuel Fernandez. Photo: David Lowndes.

They might even start Saturday’s League One clash with Leyton Orient at London Road, especially if Ferguson sticks with the three centre-back formation he employed against Cambridge.

Katongo said: “I felt comfortable. I’m used to having plenty of possession and trying to make things happen.

"The clean sheet was the important bit for me and the goal was a bonus.

"It was an instinctive finish as the ball dropped nicely for me.

"The game was pretty easy and hopefully I can impress the manager in training and in matches and get some more games.”

City were happy to send Katongo to Posh as they like the style of football Ferguson demands. His arrival and that of Chelsea left-back Zak Sturge could persuade Posh to play a 3-4-1-2 formation against the Os.

Forward Ricky-Jade Jones won’t be in action. He faces a fortnight on the sidelines after damaging his ankle in the recent 3-1 defeat at Portsmouth.

New signing Malik Mothersille won’t be involved either as he needs fitness work after missing pre-season.

Striker Jacob Wakeling could make the matchday squad after his transfer deadline day arrival from Swindon Town.

