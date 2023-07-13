News you can trust since 1948
Kai has his eye on a Peterborough United first team spot

Striker Kai Corbett is one of several young Peterborough United players enthused by a change of policy at the club.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Jul 2023, 07:30 BST- 2 min read

Posh are committed to a young, dynamic squad for the 2023-24 season with several experienced mainstays of recent teams set to leave London Road.

Forward Ricky-Jade Jones (20) and goalkeeper Will Blackmore (21) are two players to have spoken positively about their chances of a breakthrough campaign and Corbett has joined them.

The 20 year-old former West Ham player is revelling in the opportunity to train regularly with the first-team squad and he’s cautiously oprimistic about what it could lead to.

Kai Corbett in action for Posh against Leicester City earlier this week. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comKai Corbett in action for Posh against Leicester City earlier this week. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Corbett is with Posh at their training camp at St George’s Park this week. He was a standout performer in the impressive 2-1 private friendly win at Leicester City on Tuesday.

“I’ve flipped in and out of training with the first-team in the past,” Corbett told the Posh Plus service. “So it’s been really good to get a run of sessions with them.

"And I want to kick on now. I would hope this season to be the one where I get more minutes and more starts.

"I’ve had minutes in the first two friendlies which has been great for me and I’ve tried to get as much out of them as possible. It’s been a reward for always working hard.

"I did okay off the ball against Leicester, but as my confidence grows I hope to show more of what I can do in possession.”

Corbett has been at Posh for 18 months after leaving West Ham United, even though the Premier League club offered him a new deal, but has started just one first-team game.

But Darren Ferguson was the manager who selected him for a big relegation Championship battle against Barnsley at London Road in November, 2021. He was selected ahead of fans’ favourite Sammie Szmodics.

“It started well for me when I first got here from West Ham,” Corbett added. “But I didn’t have a set position. The first game I was a striker, but I’ve also played on the left, on the right and as a number 10.

“I was pleased with how I impacted games with the under 21s in the second half of last season, but I still felt I should have scored more and assisted more than I actually did.”

Corbett is expected to take part in a second private friendly against a newly-promoted Premier League side at St George’s Park on Friday (1pm kick off).

