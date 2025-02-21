There have been 42 red cards and 1,449 bookings dished out around League One so far this season.There have been 42 red cards and 1,449 bookings dished out around League One so far this season.
There have been 42 red cards and 1,449 bookings dished out around League One so far this season.

Just four League One sides are yet to have a man sent off this season - and here's where Peterborough United, Cambridge United, Huddersfield Town, Wrexham and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
There have been 42 red cards and 1,449 bookings dished out around League One so far this season.

Four teams lead the way with a league high of four men sent off, while another four sides are yet to receive a red this campaign.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline, with stats accurate as of Feb 19.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 49 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Rotherham United - 49pts

Y: 49 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 51 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Blackpool - 51pts

Y: 51 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 45 DB: 1 R: 1

3. Wycombe Wanderers - 53pts

Y: 45 DB: 1 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 51 DB: 1 R: 0

4. Birmingham City - 54pts

Y: 51 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneHuddersfield TownWrexham
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice