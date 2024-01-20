Jonson Clarke-Harris appears to be facing a fight for his place in the Peterborough United squad following his decision to turn down a January transfer window move.

Jonson Clarke-Harris was left out of the squad against Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent.

Clarke-Harris was not included in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury despite being available again after recovering from a calf injury. Instead the forward trained on his own.

Summer signing Jacob Wakeling was preferred to the 29-year-old on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh also suffered a scare when striker Ricky-Jade Jones was substituted in the second half having taken a knock to his ankle and having also left the field in the first half for treatment to his shoulder although he is expected to be fit for Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie at home to Crawley.

Ricky-Jade Jones injured his shoulder in the first half after this one-on-one with Harry Burgoyne. Photo: David Lowndes.

Clarke-Harris failed to agree personal terms with Charlton after a bid believed to be in the region of £500k was accepted earlier this month and the move now looks be dead considering the Addicks brought in Freddie Ladapo from Ipswich Town on Friday.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has now said he does not expect Clarke-Harris to go anywhere this month, meaning Posh will miss out on a fee for him altogether as his contract expires in the summer.

While Ferguson stopped short of stating the striker wouldn’t be considered for selection, he hinted that he may have trouble reclaiming his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has started just one of Posh’s last 14 League One matches, but did score twice in that start against Barnsley on December 29.

Ferguson said: “He’s fine, he’s just not in the squad. I have to be loyal to the ones that have been involved.

“I wanted to get young Jacob involved and back on the bench because he can’t play on Tuesday because he’s cup-tied. I’ll just have to pick a squad accordingly.

“The Jonno transfer isn’t going to happen. He isn’t going anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s part of the squad in terms of the whole group, but today he just did a session to keep his fitness up.

“I can’t rule him out of selection, but I’ve got others I’ve got to think about, let’s put it that way.”

On the injury sustained by Jones, Ferguson added: “He is that fast, he seems to pick these injuries up. I think he’ll be fine for Tuesday.”

Ferguson also confirmed that goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic will be fit to face Lincoln. He was seen being put through his paces on the pitch with Fynn Talley following Saturday’s match.