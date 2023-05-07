Jonson Clarke-Harris confirmed as joint League One Golden Boot winner
Jonson Clarke-Harris has won the League One Golden Boot award in his second consecutive campaign in the division.
The 28-year-old scored on the final day of the regular season at Barnsley for what his 26th league goal of the season.
That tally has seen him tie with Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin.
Clarke-Harris had led the race for most of the season but was overtaken last weekend after Chaplin bagged a brace in his side’s 6-0 win over Exeter.
Chaplin has had a storming end to the season, scoring ten times in the last nine games but he could not score on the final day as the Tractor Boys were held 2-2 by Fleetwood, allowing Clarke-Harris to catch back up.
Chaplin registered five assists in the season, with Clarke-Harris four, but it has now been confirmed by the Football League that assists will not be used as a tie-breaker and that there will be joint-winners of the award.
The race for the Golden Boot does not continue into the play-offs, so any future Clarke-Harris goals will not see him become its sole winner.
Clarke-Harris won the award the last time he played in the division with Posh two years ago in 2020/21 when he scored 31 times in League One as Posh won automatic promotion.
Posh strikers have now won the League One Golden Boot four times in six years with Jack Marriott picking up the award in 2017/18 and Ivan Toney in 2019/20.