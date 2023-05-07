Jonson Clarke-Harris scores his 26th League One goal of the season for Posh against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 28-year-old scored on the final day of the regular season at Barnsley for what his 26th league goal of the season.

That tally has seen him tie with Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke-Harris had led the race for most of the season but was overtaken last weekend after Chaplin bagged a brace in his side’s 6-0 win over Exeter.

Chaplin has had a storming end to the season, scoring ten times in the last nine games but he could not score on the final day as the Tractor Boys were held 2-2 by Fleetwood, allowing Clarke-Harris to catch back up.

Chaplin registered five assists in the season, with Clarke-Harris four, but it has now been confirmed by the Football League that assists will not be used as a tie-breaker and that there will be joint-winners of the award.

The race for the Golden Boot does not continue into the play-offs, so any future Clarke-Harris goals will not see him become its sole winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke-Harris won the award the last time he played in the division with Posh two years ago in 2020/21 when he scored 31 times in League One as Posh won automatic promotion.