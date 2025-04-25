Joel Randall on life after leaving Peterborough United for Bolton Wanderers in January

Joel Randall. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Former Peterborough United star Joel Randall wasn’t made available for interview ahead of his return to London Road on Saturday.

Posh sold Randall to Bolton Wanderers for a reported seven-figure fee in January, but the move hasn’t worked out well for player or club. The 25 year-old wasn’t helped by the manager who signed him, Ian Evatt, leaving the club 13 days later.

Randall did offer his opinions in a recent club programme piece, as reported by the Bolton News.

Randall said: “I think the key word has been adapting to different things. It's hard enough coming into a team in January because you're just straight in there.

“Obviously, the team has had half the season already, and then the gaffer who wanted me here leaves after three games, so that was quite tough to deal with to be honest.

“It took a few weeks to sort of get my head round what was going on because it's all new stuff, a lot of change. I think I handled it pretty well, but obviously some things are out of your control and I think it took a couple of weeks to just settle down and get on with what was going on.

“I've got no negatives, really, to say about the place, or the team, or anything. I have loved being here so far and I think there have been some good moments individually, and as a team, that I can build on and that we can build on together.”

A Bolton availability crisis could mean a rare start for Randall at the Weston Homes Stadium, but he has only started five of 17 League One games under current manager Steve Schumacher.