Joe Ward's season hangs in the balance as Peterborough United forward sidelined with foot injury

Peterborough United forward Joe Ward faces an anxious wait to see whether his season is over or not.

By Ben Jones
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST- 2 min read
Joe Ward faces an anxious wait for results of a CT scan. Photo: Joe Dent.
Joe Ward faces an anxious wait for results of a CT scan. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ward missed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Cambridge with a foot injury, with Kwame Poku, Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark all moving over to the right to cover his absence at different stages of the game.

Ward has now been sent for at CT scan and will find out the extent of the damage on Monday.

Darren Ferguson said: “He was a loss because he gives you a natural right foot. He’s got a problem with one of the bones in his foot, it’s one of the main bones that affects all the other ones.

“He’s had it for a little while but it’s getting worse, we sent him for an x-ray, which was inconclusive, we then sent him to a consultant and now we’ve got to send him for a CT scan, which is clearer. We won’t know the full timescale until after Monday.

"Today, he wasn’t going to make it, whether he makes it for the rest of the season, we’ll find out on Monday.”

Joel Randall also came into the squad to replace Ricky-Jade Jones, who is unlikely to play again this season after suffering a hamstring injury that is expected to put him for out for between two and three weeks.

Ferguson added: “They’re a couple of blows, the consistency was good. Joe was in good form, he gives you a natural change to a three at the back. If you go three at the back, you do it for an attacking purpose and we ended up with Ephron playing as a winger and we had Nathan and Josh behind him.

“That didn’t really come off because Ephron didn’t get enough crosses into the box.”

