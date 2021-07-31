Joe starred and Josh was back for Posh in a win over Swindon
Peterborough United Under 23s manager Matthew Etherington was delighted with the performance of latest Posh signing Joe Tomlinson in a 1-0 friendly win at Swindon Town today (July 31).
Tomlinson only met his new teammates yesterday, but slotted into a young side seemlessly. A triallist scored the only goal of the game in the second half.
Josh Knight made his return from illness in this game, playing for 65 minutes after a week on the sidelines.
“Joe did well,” Etherington said. “He showed his quality on the ball and I liked how aggressive he was off the ball.
“We played much better in the second half than the first when we had a lot of young lads and triallists on the pitch, playing against an experienced Swindon side.
“We didn’t keep the ball well enough, but they didn’t hurt us.
“Getting minutes into Josh Knight was important. The plan was to give him an hour, but he played 65 and wanted more. We have to look after him though.”