Joe starred and Josh was back for Posh in a win over Swindon

Joe Tomlinson.

Tomlinson only met his new teammates yesterday, but slotted into a young side seemlessly. A triallist scored the only goal of the game in the second half.

Josh Knight made his return from illness in this game, playing for 65 minutes after a week on the sidelines.

“Joe did well,” Etherington said. “He showed his quality on the ball and I liked how aggressive he was off the ball.

“We played much better in the second half than the first when we had a lot of young lads and triallists on the pitch, playing against an experienced Swindon side.

“We didn’t keep the ball well enough, but they didn’t hurt us.