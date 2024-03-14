Jed Steer of Peterborough United claims the ball against Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh got the better of the side managed by Steve Evans with a performance that was not up to their usual high standards but instead, Posh had to battle their way to victory against an aggressive side.

Steer was called upon to make a couple of important saves, one from a header from Jamie Reid just after half time and another in stoppage time from Louis Thompson, that he had to push over the bar, as Stevenage chased a late comeback.

Steer was also praised by Posh boss Darren Ferguson for being the best player on the pitch both in terms of performance and quality on the ball.

The goalkeeper was full of praise for his young teammates after the game.

He said: “We were expected how they started the game, they are very good at what they do, they played forward quickly and had runners up front and in midfield.

“We knew it was going to be a battle and it was similar to Burton but Stevenage are a bit better at it. Thankfully we came out with three points.

“The comment as we walked out was no cheap free-kicks boys and then first five minutes, we have away three of four!

“The boys defended really well though, as a young side, a lot of teams can fold and get bullied but we stood up to it really well and made big clearances and big headers. When I can come out and help, I always want to and there was a couple of times tonight which I could.

“We knew that we had to take our chances when we got them because they’re a good side. The boys have been really good in training, sticking their chances away, and thankfully they took it into tonight. There were some really good finishes.

“When they scored and I turned round and saw the clock, I thought ‘oh no.’ I knew there was going to be a lot of added time. They are good at what they do and they can build pressure quickly.

“We had to take the sting out of the game and slow it down at the end but we still wanted to play out, Jonno came on and gave us a chance to go longer but I love playing out from the back.

“The boys are brilliant at it, even on our pitch, and any pitch, they are happy taking the ball under pressure and that makes my job easier knowing that they want the ball.