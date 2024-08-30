Jadel Katongo's return to Peterborough United from Manchester City has been confirmed
The 19 year-old played a big part in the Posh push to the League One play-offs and to the EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley last season when deployed as a right-back.
Katongo made a total of 43 appearances for Posh and was expected to go on loan to a Championship club having spent pre-season with City's first team squad.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson sais: "I don't think Jadel needs and introduction as he was excellent for us last season and we are all delighted to have him back.
"Jadel played a lot of games for us at right-back last season, but he joined initially as a centre back and that is the position where he has played the majority of his football."
Katongo added: "I am buzzing to be back. I really loved my time at the club last season so when the opportunity came to return, it was something I was really excited about.
"I have had a good time with Manchester City in the summer in terms of the pre-season tour, but now I am focused on getting game time and I am looking forward to seeing all of the lads again."
