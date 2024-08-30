Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo has returned to Peterborough United on a season-long loan.

The 19 year-old played a big part in the Posh push to the League One play-offs and to the EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley last season when deployed as a right-back.

Katongo made a total of 43 appearances for Posh and was expected to go on loan to a Championship club having spent pre-season with City's first team squad.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson sais: "I don't think Jadel needs and introduction as he was excellent for us last season and we are all delighted to have him back.

Jadel Katongo with Posh at Wembley last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Jadel played a lot of games for us at right-back last season, but he joined initially as a centre back and that is the position where he has played the majority of his football."

Katongo added: "I am buzzing to be back. I really loved my time at the club last season so when the opportunity came to return, it was something I was really excited about.

"I have had a good time with Manchester City in the summer in terms of the pre-season tour, but now I am focused on getting game time and I am looking forward to seeing all of the lads again."