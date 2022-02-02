Jack Taylor injury not as bad as first feared, but he and Harrison Burrows are likely to miss Peterborough United’s big relegation battles as club change physio and fitness coach
Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor will not miss as much of the Championship season as first feared.
Taylor’s regular hamstring issues resurfaced after the game at Birmingham City on January 25 and he missed Saturday’s defeat at home to Sheffield United.
He won’t be fit for the big relegation games at Cardiff City on February 9 and at home to Reading on February 16, but he could be back in action by the end of the month.
Harrison Burrows could also miss both of those basement battles with a foot injury also sustained at St Andrews, but centre-back Mark Beevers (calf) and midfielder Oliver Norburn (dead leg) could be fit for the FA Cup tie at home to QPR on Saturday (February 5) after missing the Blades’ game.
“Jack’s not as bad as we first thought,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson told the PT today (February 2). “I don’t want to put a time on it, but he should be back sooner than we originally expected. We will take it on a week-by-week basis and hopefully he will have a big part to play in the rest of the season.”
Posh physio Matt Rogers and fitness coach Craig Smith left the club at the end of last week. They have been replaced by Rodger Wylde and Neal Lattimore respectively.