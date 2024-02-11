Ivan Toney in action for Brentford at Wolves. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Toney is expected to leave the Bees for a massive transfer fee at the end of the season which could be a boost for Posh who have a decent sell-on percentage on any amount above the £10 million fee they received for the 27 year-old in August, 2020.

Toney has returned from his betting ban in decent nick. He scored his third goal in four games in Brentford’s 2-0 Premier League win at Wolves.

In the Championship ex-Posh star Sammie Szmodics scored his 17th goal of the season as Blackburn, watched by new boss John Eustace, gained a much-needed 3-1 home win over struggling Stoke City.

Ivan Toney celebrates his goal for Brentford at Wolves, Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Peter KIoso played well for Rotherham United in their 3-0 defeat at Leeds United, but conceded a second-half penalty, one spotted by Premier League official Andy Madley who had failed to spot Patrick Bamford open the scoring with a deliberate handball.

In League One former Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing continued his excellent season with an assist, but his Derby County side were held to a 1-1 draw by Shrewsbury Town at Pride Park.

Dan Butler conceded a 97th penalty for handball to enable Port Vale to force a 2-2 draw with Stevenage at Vale Park and Mo Eisa scored with a deflected shot in Exeter City’s 2-1 win at Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In League Two Joe Tomlinson claimed a last-gasp winner for promotion-chasing MK Dons at home to Accrington Stanley. His effort from outside the box was deflected in to seal a 2-1 win.

And Posh flop Tom Nichols scored on his Mansfield debut as they continued their push for automatic promotion with a 4-0 romp at bottom club Mansfield Town.