Ivan Toney and Peterborough United are on the road to riches as old boys score crucial goals and give away spot-kicks, while club legend strikes twice in non-league football
Toney is expected to leave the Bees for a massive transfer fee at the end of the season which could be a boost for Posh who have a decent sell-on percentage on any amount above the £10 million fee they received for the 27 year-old in August, 2020.
Toney has returned from his betting ban in decent nick. He scored his third goal in four games in Brentford’s 2-0 Premier League win at Wolves.
In the Championship ex-Posh star Sammie Szmodics scored his 17th goal of the season as Blackburn, watched by new boss John Eustace, gained a much-needed 3-1 home win over struggling Stoke City.
Peter KIoso played well for Rotherham United in their 3-0 defeat at Leeds United, but conceded a second-half penalty, one spotted by Premier League official Andy Madley who had failed to spot Patrick Bamford open the scoring with a deliberate handball.
In League One former Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing continued his excellent season with an assist, but his Derby County side were held to a 1-1 draw by Shrewsbury Town at Pride Park.
Dan Butler conceded a 97th penalty for handball to enable Port Vale to force a 2-2 draw with Stevenage at Vale Park and Mo Eisa scored with a deflected shot in Exeter City’s 2-1 win at Wigan Athletic.
In League Two Joe Tomlinson claimed a last-gasp winner for promotion-chasing MK Dons at home to Accrington Stanley. His effort from outside the box was deflected in to seal a 2-1 win.
And Posh flop Tom Nichols scored on his Mansfield debut as they continued their push for automatic promotion with a 4-0 romp at bottom club Mansfield Town.
Posh legend George Boyd scored twice as Wythenshawe Town stayed top of the North West Counties Premier Division with a 2-1 victory over Ramsbottom.