It's the right decision to sack Darren Ferguson, but it doesn't come without risk for Peterborough United

Posh boss Darren Ferguson with the Vertu Trophy after a Wembley Final win over Birmingham City. The 7th, and probably last, major success of his time with Posh. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images).

Peterborough United have been terrible in League One for a season and a bit under a manager whose powers have clearly been on the wane.

Relegation is odds on, some fans have turned against the multiple promotion-winning boss and several players were not improving under the current coaching set up...and yet this still feels like a risky decision by the chairman because he has a terrible record of managerial appointments, apart from one, the one he has just sacked, for the third time, just days after saluting his skills on a podcast.

That’s not to say I disagree with the decision. I felt the team had played well enough in defeat in his final game against Blackpool on Saturday to grant Fergie a stay of execution, but MacAnthony’s move now could be seen as a mercy killing. The legacy of the most successful manager in the club’s history was in serious danger.

Hearing a section of the club’s support call him out in the middle of a big game last week was a horrible moment for those of us who like Fergie as a person, respect him in a professional capacity and have loved the entertainment, as well as the success, he has delivered since first arriving as a complete left-field appointment almost 20 years ago.

Darren Ferguson with Harrison Burrows after the play-off semi-final defeat to Oxford United. Burrows was one of several players to leave Posh after that game. Photo David Lowndes.

Four Posh promotions and three Wembley Cup Final triumphs is some CV at one club. Leaving now when there is still time for a new man to lift Posh out of trouble could be a good thing for all concerned. Survival would mean Ferguson’s final games in charge were a mere footnote in a season rather than a major factor.

Certainly the timing of the departure makes sense. Posh don’t play in League One again until November 8 and presumably MacAnthony has a replacement in mind. Former Posh captain Russell Martin is unemployed, but surely he’s now too big for a team at the bottom of League One? It would certainly be a fascinating dynamic ego-wise between chairman and manager as neither are short in self-confidence no matter what disasters they have overseen.

Martin should get a call just in case he wants a challenge, but surely MacAnthony won’t be speaking to Steve Evans? The now not-so-big man is out of work and living nearby, but it wouldn’t be an appointment to get the fans back onside. The chairman’s other go-to boss Grant McCann is happy, and popular, at Doncaster Rovers. Matt Bloomfield might be the most attractive manager with knowledge of League One who is currently out of work, but that’s an issue for the next few days.

For now Ferguson should be lauded for his work at Posh. He has been a principled, passionate advocate for the club and even last season he somehow managed to get a relatively weak Posh side to beat massive favourites Birmingham City in a Wembley Final. We should all remember that rather than recent capitulations against Exeter City and Lincoln City. It probably did Fergie no favours that Blackpool’s win in his final game was engineered by a new manager in his first game.

Time finally ran out for Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh will hope for the same result, but in many ways the last 18 months have been an impossible task for Fergie. One of the great Posh teams was dismantled and replaced with far less gifted parts with unseemly haste. Only Archie Collins remains from the team beaten in the League One play-offs by Oxford United in May 2024 and he was man-of-the-match in Fergie’s last game.

Last season’s team became even weaker in standard for this campaign, at least for the start, after a summer that seemed remarkably negligent in terms of recruitment, and if Fergie had one hand tied behind his back last term, both hands were now handcuffed. Others should feel guilt at his dismissal, players chairman and director of football included. The whole process has been horrible, but as always the manager is the one who carries the can.

At least MacAnthony accompanied ownership of the departure with a fitting tribute to a legend. The manager himself expressed typical defiance after his final game. Trust me, he would have walked if he felt he couldn’t turn the season around, but he accepted it was no longer in his own hands after a particularly damaging defeat.

I remain convinced there are decent players in the current Posh squad. Collins and Matt Garbett for a start, plus Alex Bass and two young forwards, so with each passing poor result I was leaning towards blaming the manager,

Posh have shown their usual Championship form in League One this season which has come as a huge shock to the system. It’s hard to argue against a change being the right decision.

It’s still a massive shame though and a sad day for the club.