It's squeaky bum time for Peterborough United and the rest of the League One relegation candidates and here the key upcoming fixtures
Posh are currently 17th after a run of two wins and two draws in their last four matches, but today they have the toughest game of all the relegation contenders at home to second-placed Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium. A Posh win and defeats for managerless Wigan, who are at home to struggling Cambridge United, and out-of-form Mansfield Town, who are away at Stevenage would move Darren Ferguson’s side up to 15th.
However a defeat and it’s possible Northampton Town (away to Orient), Exeter City (home to Shrewsbury) and Bristol Rovers (home to Huddersfield) would all overtake Posh.
Posh do have a five-point advantage over the relegation zone and they would hope that gap wouldn’t shrink today as 21st-placed Burton Albion are at home to a rejuvenated Bolton Wanderers side. Next-to-bottom Crawley have a home game with Reading which kicks off at 12.30pm.
Some of the relegation-threatened teams are also in action on Tuesday (March 11). Cambridge are at Blackpool four days before they host Posh, while Bristol Rovers, Crawley and Exeter are at home to Bolton, Charlton and Mansfield respectively.
