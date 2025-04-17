It's Peterborough United v Northampton Town in a County Cup Final at Corby Town FC

Tara Kirk in action for Posh Women. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Women take on National League rivals Northampton Town in a high-class Northants Senior Cup Final at Corby Town FC on Thursday night (7.45pm kick off).

The neighbours are separated by a place and a point in Midlands Division One. Cobblers went above inactive Posh into second with a 7-1 win over Solihull Moors last weekend. The teams meet again in the final game of the league season on April 27 when the runners-up spot behind champions Loughborough Lightning will be the prize. Only one teams wins promotion from the division.

Cobblers beat Posh 3-1 in last year’s county final and also beat them 2-0 in a National League game at Bourne Town FC earlier this season. Speedy striker Jade Bell was a real handful for Posh on that occasion. She has 33 goals in 23 National League games this season.

Ella Bale and Tara Kirk are back in contention for a Posh start after returning from injury.

Posh manager Jake Poole said: “We’d very much like to regain the trophy again after the disappointment of last year. It’s been a really valuable competition for us this season as we have given opportunities to players from our academy. “We’ve had some really good games in it and I have no doubt that the final will be a closely contested match.”

Online ticket sales are priced at £3 for adults, £2 for concessions and £1 for Under 18s. Sales go offline one hour before kick-off (6.45pm). Tickets are available on the gates at an increased rate of £5 for adults and £4 for concessions.

If the tie is level after 90 minutes, the game will go straight to a penalty shootout.