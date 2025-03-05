Oscar Wallin in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United centre-back Oscar Wallin has been on the go for 13-14 months now, but he’s determined to finish the season strongly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23 year-old Swede moved to Posh in the summer after completing half a season in his homeland. Hie performances for Posh have not been without issues, but he’s now formed a great relationship with Sam Hughes at the back, one that celebrated a second successive clean sheet in League One away games at Blackpool on Wednesday night.

"It was good to keep the defensive record going,” Wallin told the Posh Plus service after a 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road. "And it feels like we are finally picking up points regularly now. We are disappointed not to have won the game as we stepped up a gear in the second-half, but we are always happy with a clean sheet. It’s been great for me to play with Sam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We started the game a bit slowly, but we coped with the channel balls and when we did improve going forward it helped us defensively. We just couldn’t get it right with our final shot or pass, but we will be better at the weekend.

"It’s been 13-14 months now for me without a proper break and it is hard physically, emotionally and mentally to keep recharging when the games come around so quickly. One season here is like one and a half seasons in Sweden because the intensity and physicality is so much higher. I just have to deal with it because it’s just the way it is.

"But we are on a good run now. It’s fun to come into training and everyone is working hard to make sure we finish the season in a good way.”

Posh are 17th in League One, five points clear of the relegation zone after last night's stalemate. They host second-placed Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).