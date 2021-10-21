It’s all about the football rather than transfer speculation for Peterborough United’s matchwinner

Posh star Siriki Dembele celebrates his winning goal at Hull. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dembele looks certain to leave Posh either in January for a sizeable transfer free or at the end of the current season on a free transfer when his contract expires.

Speculation has followed the dashing forward around ever since he handed in a transfer request last January, but he is still making vital contributions for Posh. Last night he claimed his third goal of the Championship season - the most by a Posh player - which was a well-taken winner in a crucial 2-1 success at Hull City.

The win moved Posh out of the relegation zone and up to 20th ahead of Saturday’s home match against QPR (October 23, 3pm). This game is now all-ticket

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United scores the winning goal against Hull City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“It was a great feeling to score the winner,” Dembele, who has been playing in a more advanced forward role while Jonson Clarke-Harris serves a four-match suspension, told the Posh press office. “I did the same in this game last season.

“I had no doubt what I was going to do when the chance came along. The goalkeeper came out very quickly so I just dinked it over him.

“I don’t mind playing with my back to role. It is different playing as a 9 and it’s not my best position, but I’m still playing as a forward so I’m happy,

“I always want the ball no matter what the situation even if a defender is on my back, I back myself to make something happen.

“I don’t ever doubt myself. The Championship is just another league to me, one with good players and good teams. I just look at the opposition and my opponent and back myself.

“As long as I’m playing football I don’t worry about the other stuff (transfer speculation). It’s just football. These things happen and I don’t let it mess with my head. As soon as I step on the pitch I’m thinking about nothing other than the game. I just want to express myself and enjoy the football.