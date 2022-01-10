It’s a super Tuesday as Peterborough United Under 23s are in action at St George’s Park, Championship relegation rivals Reading have a tough game and Idris Kanu is in the Africa Nations Cup! Posh youths and Women latest

Kai Corbett should play for Posh Under 23s against Wigan.

Former club captain Mark Beevers and teenage striker Ricky-Jade Jones are among those expected to start. Recent signings Joe Taylor and Kai Corbett should also be involved.

Kwame Poku will be absent after testing positive for Covid on Friday and Idris Kanu is away on international duty with Sierra Leone at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kanu could make his first competitive international appearance in a group game against one of the tournament favourites Algeria in Cameroon tomorrow (1pm). Algeria are captained by Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Idris Kanu (left) with Sierra Leone teammates.

Posh Under 23s are playing league games against Wigan at St George’s Park twice this month to cut down on travel costs.

There’s a big game at both ends of the Championship table tomorrow as relegation threatened Reading host promotion-chasing Fulham. Reading are three points ahead of Posh from the same number of games played.

Posh Under 18s lost their league game 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday at the idverde Training Ground on Saturday (January 8). Lewis Darlington scored for Posh.