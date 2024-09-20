Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​On what we’ve seen so far this season it's unlikely Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers will repeat the nine-goal spectacular they served up in front of the live TV cameras in September, 2008.

​Posh won that League One clash at London Road 5-4 with Craig Mackail-Smith scoring a hat-trick on top of goals from Aaron Mclean and Scott Rendell. Future England international, and Liverpool centre forward, Rickie Lambert was among the scorers for Rovers.

That was one of 15 Football League games to involve Posh which featured nine goals or more. Posh statistician Mick Robinson has provided the full list and some interesting information.

10 goals

Craig Mackail-Smith celebrates with team-mate George Boyd after scoring the opening goal of the game against Bristol Rovers in 2008. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

1972: Chester 8, Posh 2.

1998: Barnet 1, Posh 9.

2008: Posh 8, Accrington 2.

9 goals

Craig Mackail-Smith scores for Posh against Bristol Rovers in 2008. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

1961: Posh 5, Lincoln 4

1962: Shrewsbury 5, Posh 4.

1964: Posh 4, Mansfield 5.

1969: Posh 8, Oldham 1.

Dwight Gayle celebrates a goal for Posh against Bolton in 2012. Photo David Lowndes.

1973: Posh 6, Barnsley 3

1996: Posh 6, Wycombe 3.

1996: Posh 4, Bournemouth 5.

2008: Cheltenham 3, Posh 6.

2008: Posh 5, Bristol R 4.

2010: Posh 5, Swindon 4.

2012: Posh 5, Bolton 4.

2014: Oldham 5, Posh 4.

Posh were only 2-1 down at half-time in their record Football League defeat at Chester in 1972.

Giuliano Grazioli scored a Posh record five goals in the club record win at Barnet in 1998. Former Posh managers John Still and Mick Halsall were the Barnet bosses at the time.

Derek Dougan hit a hat-trick for Posh in the defeat at home to Mansfield in 1964.

Posh were 3-0 up after 20 minutes against Swindon in 2010, but it was 3-3 after 30 minutes. Posh won with a 90th-minute own goal.

Posh were 3-0 and 4-2 up at Oldham before losing in 2014.

PAST POSH v ROVERS

Bristol Rovers have only won two of 21 Football League games at London Road. Their last win arrived in 2006.

Posh won this fixture 2-0 last season with goals from Archie Collins and David Ajiboye. That was a 10th win for Posh in this fixture. There have also been nine draws.