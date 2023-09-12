"We let ourselves down the last time we played them and deserved to lose.

News you can trust since 1948
It's a perfect time for Peterborough United to gather momentum as the games come thick and fast starting with Cambridge United

Manager Darren Ferguson believes it’s the perfect time for Peterborough United to find some momentum.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Cambridge United celebrate as Posh suffer in a League One clash in April. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Cambridge United celebrate as Posh suffer in a League One clash in April. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh tackle local rivals Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (Tuesday, 7pm kick off) on the back of three straight League One defeats.

It’s the first of four Tuesday matches in succession for Fergie’s men – and the first of three home matches in eight days – so an ideal time to find some form for a team that had the weekend off.

Posh host Cheltenham in a League One game on Tuesday, September 19 before travelling to Mansfield for a Carabao Cup tie on September 26 and then to Carlisle for a League One game on October 3. Posh entertain Leyton Orient in a League One game on Saturday.

Zak Sturge should start for Posh against Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Zak Sturge should start for Posh against Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh will be without forward players Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille and Jacob Wakeling tonight, but on-loan defenders Jadel Katongo and Zak Sturge are expected to feature.

"I didn’t like the international break as it came too early for me,” Ferguson said. “But for the players it might have been an ideal time as a lot of players had played a lot of games in a busy schedule.

"We then had the craziness of the transfer window, but we’ve at least been able to catch our breath.

"The EFL Trophy is a competition we want do well in, as we have in the past, and it’s the first of three home games in eight days as well four Tuesday games on the bounce so it’s a good time to get some momentum going.

"It’s a tough match to start as Cambridge have started the season well.

"We let ourselves down the last time we played them and deserved to lose.

"Obviously the atmosphere won’t be the same as in a Football Leaguue match, but we need to get back to winning ways.”

