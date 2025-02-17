It's a maximum of a tenner a ticket to watch the Vertu Trophy semi-final between Wrexham and Peterborough United
Adult prices have been dropped to just £10 for a game which rewards the winners with a Wembley final. Posh won the competition last season when Harrison Burrows scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.
Tickets are now on general sale via www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium box office. Posh have been given an initial allocation of 700 tickets.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the Wrexham Lager Stand in covered seating to the side. The game is all tricket and tickets must be bought in advance of the night.
PRICES: Adults (18+): £10, U18s: £5, U14s: £5. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.
Competition favourites, and runaway League One leaders, Birmingham City host League Two side Bradford City in the other semi-final tomorrow (Tuesday, 8pm).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.