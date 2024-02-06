Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh at Exeter. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Second place was on offer after rivals Bolton saw their game at Cambridge abandoned early on, while Posh eased into a 1-0 half-time lead courtesy of a Harrison Burrows penalty.

Posh had been the better side by some distance and that continued into the second-half, but chances came and went, before on-loan winger Michael Olakigbe was dismissed after collecting his second soft caution of the night in the 56th minute.

Posh still looked the most likely to score with 10 men, but two set-pieces turned the game on its head. Reece Cole converted the first one from 25 yards and his cross was then sliced horribly into his own net by Jadel Katongo.

Posh then missed a great chance to equalise late on, but the truth is the only one of many chances they converted was a spot-kick. It’s been a familiar tale of woe this season, although an early Randall ‘goal’ disallowed for a strange offside decision would now become a major talking point.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson resisted making any changes to his starting line-up, or his substitutes, following a first defeat in 13 League One games at the weekend.

That meant starts for Joel Randall and Archie Collins, two former Exeter players. Interestingly Randall had never played in front of a crowd at St James Park as his breakthrough arrived in Covid times.

Former Posh striker Mo Eisa was left on the bench by Exeter.

Posh bossed the early exchanges with Ephron Mason-Clark prominent. After three minutes he slid Randall into the Exeter area, but goalkeeper Vii Sinisalo was out quickly to smother.

There was a bizarre moment on 11 minutes when Sinisalo let a tame Randall shot slip through his hands and into the net. But an assistant referee had his flag raised for offside even though the ball arrived at Randall’s feet off the head of a defender.

Exeter played into a strong wind in the first half and their backline looked nervous, but Posh failed to make the most of some promising positions.

And then just past the half hour mark a miracle occurred as Posh were awarded a penalty, just their second of the season despite multiple appeals.

Mason-Clark was the man blatantly tripped by Will Aimson and skipper Burrows took charge to slot the spot-kick home.

Mason-Clark was soon blazing wildly over the crossbar after a neat pass by Randall, but Posh became alarmingly sloppy in the final five minutes of the half.

Most notably Josh Knight whose awful backpass gave Jack Aitchison a glorious chance to equalise. Aitchison sat Nicholas Bilokapic down, but the goalkeeper still managed to make a remarkable save with an outstretched leg.

Posh had two chances to extend their lead in the opening 10 minutes of the second-half.

A superb run from Archie Collins was followed by a precision pass to Olakigbe, but the loanee took an unnecessary touch and Sinisalo was off his line to block the eventual shot.

Sinisalo excelled again after Burrows and Randall freed Jones. It was a decent effort, but the ‘keeper got down well to save.

And then the game turned as Olakigbe picked up his second caution for a trip to complete miserable evening for the teenager, one that lasted 56 minutes.

It didn’t stop Posh creating as Jones beat Sinisalo out wide to a long Edwards pass, but his attempted curl into an empty net was well off target.

It was Exeter’s turn to threaten as substitute Dion Rankine unleashed a cracker for 25 yards which cannoned into the outside of the post.

But even with 10 men Posh looked the likelier scorers. A rapid break saw substitute David Ajiboye feed the advancing Hector Kyprianou, but a defender raced back to block.

Jones was running hard and strong and again burst into the penalty area, but couldn’t quite get the ball under control and Sinisalo saved.

And then disaster struck for the second time in the half. Ajiboye conceded a free kick by fouling Eisa and Reece Cole curled it home off the inside of a post 15 minutes from time, although there was a suggestion the ball went in off the unfortunate Bilokapic.

But the bad news didn’t end there. Another free kick, this time taken short to Cole, led to a horrible own goal from Katongo with just 10 minutes to go. The full-back was under no pressure from a home player, but sliced the ball backwards and past Bilokapic.

Posh looked out on their feet all of a sudden, but they sent on some fresh legs and should have equalised on 86 minutes when Ajiboye’s deep cross reached an unmarked Kyprianou, but he made poor contact and the chance was gone.

And that was that. It’s now one point from three games against modest opponents which is not the form of a promotion-winning side.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo (sub Jeando Fuchs, 86 mins), Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Jonson Clarke-Harris, 85 mins), Joel Randall (sub David Ajiboye, 65 mins), Michael Olakigbe, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Unused subs: Jed Steer, Romoney Crichlow, Ryan De Havilland, Malik Mothersille.

Exeter: Viljami Sinisalo, Ilmari Niskanen (sub Dion Rankine 62 mins), Will Aimson (sub Pierce Sweeney, 62 mins), Cheick Diabate, Zak Jules, Vincent Harper, Tom Carroll (sub Mo Eisa, 71 mins), Reece Cole, Jack Aitchison, Luke Harris, Sonny Cox (sub Ryan Woods, 82 mins).

Unused substitutes: Shaun MacDonald, Alex Hartridge, Ryan Woods, Yanic Wildschut.

Goals: Posh – Burrows (31 mins).

Exeter – Cole (75 mins). Katongo (og, 80 mins).

Sending off: Posh – Olakigbe (second yellow, foul)

Cautions: Posh – Olakigbe (foul).

Exeter – Nisakanen (foul).

Referee: Tom Reeves 6