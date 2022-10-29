Peterborough United boss Grant McCann celebrates the win over Cambrudge United at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh put in a strong display, particularly in the first half, but ended up taking the points thanks to a Lloyd Jones own goal as Cambridge got into a mess trying to defend a Harrison Burrows corner.

The win secured a third win in a week for Posh as they accomplished their manager’s target of a nine-point week.

Wins for Sheffield Wednesday and Derby kept the gaps to third and seventh at three and seven points respectively, while Cambridge dropped a place to 17th.

Peterborough United celebrate their win over Cambridge. Photo: David Lowndes.

McCann was delighted with his side’s performance.

He said: “I’m really proud of the players and the fans. It’s a blue day.

“I’m absolutely delighted as everyone has played a part today. The players were outstanding in the first half. It was like chalk and cheese between the two sides. We were way above them.

“In the second half, we had to dig in as they went route one. They’re a big team that put it down your throat a lot and it was difficult. We’ve struggled a little bit against those this season but here, and against Oxford, we’ve shown a real different side to us.

“The goal is something we’ve worked on, we didn’t envisage one of their players knocking it in for us, but the ball was perfect. We would have scored anyway with the players we had arriving. It’s a set-piece goal, Cliff will be delighted. He works really hard on those.

“There were a couple of hairy moments at 1-0, where we gave them opportunities through our own doing, but we had so many opportunities to score another and on another day we would.”

An almost sell-out crowd of 12,766 were packed into the Weston Homes Stadium and McCann was impressed with the atmosphere that they created.

He added: “The atmosphere was brilliant. I think Cambridge brought their whole home attendance with them today.

“The atmosphere was great, it’s what the boy want all the time and we appreciate it’s the first time the teams have met in 21 years, but our fans are really important to us and these boys will bounce off that.

“In the first half, we produced some of the best play we have in a while. I’m proud of everybody connected with the football club today, the fans, the players and the staff. This one has been a long time coming and we’ve won the game.”